Woman struck and killed by car in West Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A woman has died after being struck by a car near Hughes Avenue, between Belmont and Nielsen.
According to Fresno Police, the woman was in the road when a vehicle hit her. The driver thought they had hit a shopping cart, so they kept driving.
Authorities eventually tracked down the driver, who is now cooperating with the investigation.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
