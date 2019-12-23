Woman dies after she's struck by vehicle in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in west central Fresno Sunday night.Fresno police say the driver was heading northbound on Marks Avenue and as he passed through the intersection at McKinley, he hit the woman.Authorities say the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.It is unknown why the woman was crossing the street, but officers say the driver had the right of way. He told police he didn't have time to stop when he saw her.The woman's name and age have not been released.