Woman trapped in New Jersey clothing donation bin for 3 days rescued by police

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A woman was rescued by police after she was trapped inside a clothing donation bin in New Jersey for an entire weekend.

According to the Paterson Police Department, the 38-year-old woman said she was reaching into the bin on Friday night when someone pushed her in and closed the door.

The victim told authorities she was unable to move her legs and escape.

Police said a person passing by the bin on Monday morning heard the woman yelling for help and immediately called 911.

The woman suffered frostbite. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyrescuepolice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Show More
Federal judge approves $215 million settlement in USC gynecologist case
Harvey Weinstein jury selection starts in New York City
Boy may deal with permanent height loss after skiing accident at Lake Tahoe
Cigarette butt leads to arrest of Hanford burglary suspect
Revised law paves way for new lawsuit alleging Reedley priest abused women
More TOP STORIES News