Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Dang Nguyen immediately recognized a photo of Mendoza as the man who carjacked her. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. --
A woman says the man who escaped from San Quentin threatened her before stealing her car, while she was shopping in San Rafael. A statewide manhunt is now on for Shalom Mendoza.

Dang Nguyen immediately recognized a photo of Mendoza as the man who carjacked her Wednesday night.

RELATED: Authorities searching for inmate Shalom Mendoza after San Quentin State Prison escape

"He came very fast and he had something inside and said I have the gun. I need the key, give me the key. If not, I'm going to kill you now."

Nguyen was packing up her car around 9:15 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot, which is less than two miles from the prison. Surveillance video shows the carjacking suspect walk up to Nguyen, who handed over the keys to her Rav4-- but not before rescuing her dog who was inside the car.

"He jumped to the car and then I said, how about my dog? I'm gonna take my dog now, please and then he just like, okay."

The suspect then drove away in Nguyen's silver 2011 Toyota RAV4, with California license plate 6STZ502.

RELATED: I-Team: Hear from death row inmates at San Quentin

Nguyen and her friend then ran back into Home Depot for help.

"I was scared to death," said Nguyen.

Sgt Justin Graham, with the San Rafael Police Department, said, "San Quentin has a long-standing reputation being a very secure institution. In the time that I've been here, I haven't heard of anything like this before."

Sgt. Graham said they have not definitively linked Mendoza's escape with the carjacking. But, the timing, location and Nguyen's description are all solid evidence.

Also, Mendoza is serving a five-year sentence for using a deadly weapon during an attempted carjacking in LA County and evading police.

RELATED: Rare look inside San Quentin Prison, home of death row

Mendoza is 5' 5" with a tattoo over his right eye. It's unknown where he was headed.

At this point, there have been no sightings of him or Nguyen's SUV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonescaped prisonerinmatesmarin countymanhuntcarjackingSan QuentinSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
Top Stories
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Show More
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
Homicides down by nearly 50 percent in Fresno County
Transformer explosion lights up New York sky with bright blue light
New federal rule to require hospitals to post service costs online
Police hunt teen involved in stabbing in central Fresno
More News