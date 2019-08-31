Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a woman may have been driving under the influence of alcohol when she caused a crash in northwest Fresno Friday night.Officials say 20-year-old Anaya Kiyonna was driving on North Figarden Drive toward West Bullard Avenue when she swerved, hit the center median and sideswiped an oncoming Toyota Tacoma.Officers found six empty bottles of vodka and rum inside Kiyonna's car. Police say she was also driving without a license.Kiyonna was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The passengers inside the Toyota suffered no injuries, police say.