Sister of Fresno County man murdered in 2017 gives emotional plea to find the killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kerman woman gave an emotional plea for someone to come forward with information about the murder of her brother, and she hopes that plea will lead to an arrest.Terri Kirkpatrick's brother was murdered two years ago, since then she has been praying detectives would find the person responsible for the crime.Arthur Martinez, 54, was found with a severe head injury near a home on Vineland Avenue in Fresno County on September 28, 2017.Authorities say he was taken to the hospital where he stayed in a coma for two weeks before being pulled off life support.Shortly after Martinez's death, detectives took over the case and classified it as a homicide.Kirkpatrick begged for witnesses or the suspect to come forward."I'm reaching out because my mom is dying and my wish is for her not to die knowing someone is going to be accountable for what they did to him," she said.Kirkpatrick says her brother was a father of two and also a truck driver. He lived with friends at a home on Vineland Avenue. He was found in an open area of the property.