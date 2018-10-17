VIDEO: Women fighting outside Fresno courthouse leads to one arrest

A fight outside the Fresno County courthouse led to one woman's arrest Wednesday morning.Action News recorded the last few seconds of the fight just before sheriff's deputies broke it up.They arrested 26-year-old Serena Jimenez for battery and an outstanding warrant.Deputies say she was standing in line, waiting to attend a sentencing hearing in the courthouse, when she got into an argument with a woman from the opposing family. They say Jimenez threw a punch at the woman, but missed and hit her 64-year-old grandmother. Jimenez lost her top during the fight.Deputies detained both women, but only arrested Jimenez.