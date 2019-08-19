Women shopping with infant robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspects accused of robbing two women in front of a children's department store in the River Park Shopping Center Sunday afternoon.Authorities say a woman, 54, and her daughter, 28, were leaving Buybuy Baby with a one-month-old infant when two armed men approached, demanding the woman's purse.The suspects took the purse and left in a four-door sedan. The victims told police the suspects have a thin build and were wearing dark clothes.Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.