Women shopping with infant robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspects accused of robbing two women in front of a children's department store in the River Park Shopping Center Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a woman, 54, and her daughter, 28, were leaving Buybuy Baby with a one-month-old infant when two armed men approached, demanding the woman's purse.

The suspects took the purse and left in a four-door sedan. The victims told police the suspects have a thin build and were wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.
