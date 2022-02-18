Taking Action Together

The Wonderful Company donates over $1 million to Central Valley nonprofits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Wonderful Company is taking action to help over 30 Central Valley non-profits and schools. Their community grant program is donating over $1 million.

The Marjaree Mason Center is expanding their boundaries thanks to a $25,000 dollar grant from The Wonderful Company.

"With the extra funds, now we can expand our reach even further," said Marjaree Mason Center Deputy Director Leticia Campos.

The domestic violence shelter is bringing their services to areas beyond Fresno County.

"This will allow us to reach Mendota, Firebaugh, Sanger and Del Ray counties," said Campos.

A potentially lifesaving service, that's not possible without additional funds.

"We're taking all of our services to them," said Campos. "We're assessing them if they're at an emergency shelter, if they're in a DV situation they need to get out of, we're removing the barrier of them having to come to us directly."

They're just one of 32 Central Valley organizations receiving support from The Wonderful Company's Community Grant Program.

"When Marjaree Mason says we want to go to the rural communities of Mendota, Sanger and Del Ray, it was just a great program to support," said Wonderful Company Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropy Andy Anzaldo.

Over the years, The Wonderful Company has given over $4 million to Central Valley non-profits and say they're not slowing down.

"I can't think of a better time to be giving back, especially post-pandemic and a lot of these agencies haven't received funding in the past," said Anzaldo.

If you're a non profit or school interested in applying for grant funding, they want to hear from you. Visit their website for more details.
