Wood falls from Queens elevated subway platform, pierces windshield

Shannon Sohn reports on the train track incident in Woodside, Queens.

WOODSIDE, Queens --
A man in Queens is lucky to be alive after a piece of wood fell from an elevated subway platform and pierced his windshield Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue and 65th Street in Woodside.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed a horrific scene where death was certainly a possibility.

Luckily, the driver was not hurt and refused medical attention.

The wood reportedly went through the passenger side.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit is investigating.

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer called on the MTA to "answer for our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs."

The MTA issued the following statement:

"We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured."

