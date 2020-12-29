Second cannabis dispensary opens in Woodlake

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, another marijuana dispensary has made its debut.GreenBean held its soft opening in Woodlake on Monday, with plans to hold a grand opening in January.The store offers a variety of cannabis products, such as flower, edibles, concentrates, and tinctures.Chief Operating Officer Michael Dunaway says customer service comes first at GreenBean.That means their cannabis consultants will take the time to understand each customer's needs, and find the best product for them.If they don't like it, Dunaway says they can come back within seven days to exchange it for something different."We know that everyone doesn't have a lot of money to spend necessarily, especially during these hard times," Dunaway said. "So we offer a lot of daily discounts for people, we offer a really robust point system for people, where every dollar they spend they get a point and they can earn up to $150 off their order."In the future, Dunaway says they plan to develop a cannabis consumption lounge on their property.