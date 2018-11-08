Woodville man arrested, accused of threatening to 'shoot up' his child's school

A Woodville man was arrested Wednesday after he threatened to 'shoot-up' his child's school, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Investigators say, Casey Crisler, 37, was overheard by another parent threatening to shoot up Woodville Elementary School. Deputies responded to the campus and immediately locked it down.After further investigation, it was determined that Crisler made the threat in the past month but deputies still believed it was credible.Detectives say Crisler was arrested without incident and booked into custody at the Porterville Sheriff's Substation.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it has a zero tolerance for any threats of violence against schools.Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Scott O'Neill or Sgt. Larry Camacho with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at #559-725-4191.