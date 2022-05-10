Man found guilty for double homicide at Woodward Lakes in 2017

Jury found Perry guilty of two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney, but that the prosecutor didn’t prove it was done for financial gain. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 10, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been found guilty for the double homicide at a northeast Fresno subdivision in 2017.On Tuesday, the jury found Gary Perry guilty on two counts of first-degree murder. Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney were killed in the shootings.The three men and Michael Rackley had just finished a large drug deal when the gunfire broke out.Perry confessed to killing both men, although he said he shot Fairhead accidentally then killed Gaffney because he saw what happened.Life without the possibility of parole will be the only option at sentencing.