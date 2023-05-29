Memorial Day Sunrise Service honors veterans at Woodward Park

People were up early on Memorial Day honoring our fallen heroes at events across the country, including some right here in the Central Valley.

A sunrise service took place at Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno.

The Memorial Day Sunrise Service is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 933.

The service honors all men and women who died in their service to their country.

The moving remembrance got underway at sunrise at 5:44 a.m.

