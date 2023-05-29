WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Memorial Day Sunrise Service honors veterans at Woodward Park

Amanda Aguilar Image
By KFSN logo
Monday, May 29, 2023 12:51PM
Memorial Day Sunrise Service honors veterans at Woodward Park
EMBED <>More Videos

People were up early on Memorial Day honoring our fallen heroes at events across the country, including some right here in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were up early on Memorial Day honoring our fallen heroes at events across the country, including some right here in the Central Valley.

A sunrise service took place at Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno.

The Memorial Day Sunrise Service is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 933.

The service honors all men and women who died in their service to their country.

The moving remembrance got underway at sunrise at 5:44 a.m.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW