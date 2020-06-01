Valley companies welcoming employees back to work with new guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Valley companies are now re-opening and welcoming workers back to the office.Staffers at Agrian in Clovis have been working remotely from home since March 9th. Their return to the office made it feel like they were returning from summer vacation.Team Success Manager Conchita Lopez said, "We're sending each other air hugs because we have to continue to respect those social distancing guidelines."Agrian is a software company that helps farmers and food processors track crops and process data.Videos were sent to each employee to let them about the changes they could expect when they return.Twenty-five of the company's 63 employees came back - 40% of the workforce. They learned the office will be cleaned every two hours.Chief Operating Officer Andriana Majarian said, "I think our staff appreciates the measures we're taking. I think those that are choosing to stay home have concerns about loved ones. So they may have someone in their home or they might be caring for an elderly person."Workers will be required to answer health questions before they can go into the office. Lopez explained, "We have a self-service screening station so our employees come in, take their temperature."No longer will desks be side by side. Workspaces were now spread out into different offices to ensure social distancing.Those working from home stayed connected with each other through virtual Jeopardy games and Zoom meetings on-line.Majarian said, "After a while, Zoom meetings only go so long and it's nice to interact with people and collaborate."Workers who returned to the office all received gift baskets. They also had their cars washed in the parking lot.