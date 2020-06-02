Simple Solutions: Being happy at work

The majority of Americans say they are satisfied with their jobs and most cite the meaningfulness of their work as the biggest contributor to overall happiness.
Recognition and work-life balance were also important factors.
But did you know certain skills could make you happier on the job?
First, keep learning new things. Attending a conference or seminar could give you a fresh perspective when it comes to your job.
Next, speak up if things aren't right. Satisfied employees communicate their issues with their bosses in a productive way.
Also, employ good time management skills. Managing your time may help you avoid burnout.
And lastly, become a problem-solver. Try to tackle challenges creatively and with a good attitude.
