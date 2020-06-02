Business

Simple Solutions: Being happy at work

By
The majority of Americans say they are satisfied with their jobs and most cite the meaningfulness of their work as the biggest contributor to overall happiness.

Recognition and work-life balance were also important factors.

But did you know certain skills could make you happier on the job?

First, keep learning new things. Attending a conference or seminar could give you a fresh perspective when it comes to your job.

Next, speak up if things aren't right. Satisfied employees communicate their issues with their bosses in a productive way.

Also, employ good time management skills. Managing your time may help you avoid burnout.

And lastly, become a problem-solver. Try to tackle challenges creatively and with a good attitude.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentbusiness
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Central California coronavirus cases
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
No help? Dozens hit brick walls on path to California unemployment assistance
3 wanted for robbing 7-Eleven store using rock in northeast Fresno
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
Show More
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Fresno Unified unveils plans for summer meal program
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
What is the Insurrection Act and how would Pres. Trump use it?
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
More TOP STORIES News