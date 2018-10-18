CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Smithfield Foods worker accused of peeing on production line at world's largest pork processing plant

A worker at the world's largest meat processing plant is accused of urinating while working on a production line.

SMITHFIELD, Va. --
Over the weekend, production at the world's largest pork processing plant came to a grinding halt.

A worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Smithfield, Virginia is accused of urinating while working on a production line. WAVY reports the alleged incident was captured on camera.

WAVY was given video from the production line inside Smithfield Foods. You can see the employee there in front takes off his gloves, and what he does next is shocking. He actually relieves himself under the production line.

He then puts the gloves back on and continues to work.

Smithfield Food officials confirm that the employee was urinating on the line. They said there was a swift internal investigation and production was immediately stopped.

More than 50,000 pounds of product had to be thrown away.

WAVY investigated the average size of hogs it slaughters. Fifty-thousand pounds would equal roughly 350 hogs, which could have cost the company $190,000.

Officials said the processing line was fully cleaned and all the equipment was sterilized multiple times before operations resumed.

The employee accused of peeing has been suspended while the company investigates.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is also looking into what happened.
