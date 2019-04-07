Coachella

Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival in Indio

INDIO, Calif. -- A Coachella worker has died while setting up for the music and arts festival in the Southern California desert.

Goldenvoice, which puts Coachella in Indio each year, said in a statement the man was a lead rigger who died in a fall while working on a stage on festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club. The statement did not identify him by name but said he had been on the Coachella team for 20 years.

The six-day festival, spread over two long weekends, is scheduled to begin Friday.

The statement said all at Coachella are "grieving this loss." It said the worker was "doing what he loved."

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae are among numerous acts to take to the Coachella stages this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
california southernworker deathfestivalfatal fallcoachella
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COACHELLA
Coachella herpes: Festival area sees record surge
VIDEO: Woman tosses 7 puppies into Coachella dumpster
Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday
Fire erupts at Coachella Music Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News