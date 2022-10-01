Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board opens new location

The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board's "Workforce Connection" has opened a new location in Parlier.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local center that offers job training is expanding.

The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board's "Workforce Connection" has opened a new location in Parlier.

It's on Manning near Mendocino.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday.

Workforce Connection offers job placement assistance services, a list of job postings and scholarships to over 120 job training programs.

This expansion is part of the board's efforts to assist rural communities.

The new location will serve unemployed and under-employed people, which are those who work multiple part-time jobs.

There are now three workforce connection sites in Fresno County.