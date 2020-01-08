workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Curbing your appetite to lose unwanted weight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays are over, and after all the Christmas food and leftovers are gone, getting back to a healthy lifestyle can be tough.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shares a few tips to help you curb that appetite, and lose those unwanted pounds in your Workout Wednesday.

It is important to stay healthy and happy during the holidays.

During the holiday season, we tend to have more stress and anxiety. Food is everywhere, and overindulgence is prevalent.

Higher amounts of stress and overeating will lead to weight gain. We can break that cycle.

To have a healthier lifestyle, it takes a little preparation to see big results. Rhonda says the best diet is one of moderation. Prepare your meals for the week, but allow yourself to have cheat days where you eat whatever you want, so you don't feel deprived.

Try small portion meals and add veggie, nuts or fruit snacks. Try to add water every chance you can.

Rhonda says to remember, food is fuel, not a friend. Have your biggest meal in the morning and your smallest meal in the evening.

If you exercise in the morning, try to eat no later than an hour after a workout. The most important part of healthy eating is more veggies in your diet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessexerciseworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
Workout Wednesday: When should you eat when you work out?
Workout Wednesday: Stretching shoulders for better posture
Workout Wednesday: Exercise Daily to Stay Healthy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News