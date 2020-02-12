workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Benefits of Stretching Your Legs

When it comes to avoiding sore muscles in your legs and staying flexible, stretching is key.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us a few ways to keep loose in your Workout Wednesday.

Leg stretches, when done properly, can reduce the risk of injury and strengthen the muscles.

Rhonda says she likes to stretch after she warms up on a treadmill or bike.

The first stretch, which is for the back of your leg, is called a hamstring stretch. She says it is one of the most important stretches that help to loosen a tight back.

Move slowly and keep your chin up. It's not about how far you can stretch, it is more important to keep proper form. If you can keep your hamstring flexible, it helps the body increase motion.

The next stretch, the quadriceps stretch, is for the front of the leg. Lean on your side and pull your ankle to your buns. It's OK to use a band if you need to assist your stretch.

If you want to stay flexible, do a little every day. It feels good and it is great for your body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
Workout Wednesday: When should you eat when you work out?
Workout Wednesday: Stretching shoulders for better posture
Workout Wednesday: Exercise Daily to Stay Healthy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News