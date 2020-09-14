2021 World Ag Expo cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2021 World Ag Expo, which draws thousands of people from around the globe to Tulare County, is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."After working with the Tulare County Health Department and other officials, it has become evident that given health and safety restrictions from the State of California, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February," said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO.The initial deadline for a decision on the expo was in November, but officials say the decision came earlier in order to those involved the proper time to make adjustments.The 2022 World Ag Expo is scheduled for February 8-10 in Tulare.