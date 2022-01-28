society

Fresno County deputies honor local WWII veteran who passed away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies paid tribute to a local veteran that passed away on Thursday.

Deputies say 97-year-old Raymond McClure died at his home in Wonder Valley.

McClure served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and was a bomber pilot during World War II.

Deputies called in seven local veterans from the Sanger VFW Post 71-68, who gave McClure a proper send-off before transporting his body.
