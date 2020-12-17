Society

Fresno family sings 'Happy Birthday' to World War II veteran from his front yard

"He (has) Dementia but definitely felt our love and presence," his granddaughter said.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family helped their grandfather celebrate his birthday in a very special way last weekend.

His family surprised him with a cake and sang "Happy Birthday" to him from his front yard on Saturday.

Joe Dixon, Sr. is a World War II veteran who moved to the Central Valley from Arkansas after returning from the war.

Video of the socially distanced celebration shows Dixon smiling and waving while his family sings.

"He (has) Dementia but definitely felt our love and presence even while practicing social distancing to come together to share our love for him," his granddaughter told Action News.

She said Dixon's birth certificate was lost during the war, and when he was re-issued a new one, it had the incorrect year.

His granddaughter said they might not know if he is celebrating his 92nd or 93rd birthday, but they wanted him to feel their love, no matter his age.
