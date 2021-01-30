Fresno Fire helps with drive-by birthday celebration for World War II veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A World War II veteran is celebrating his 95th birthday with family and first responders.Seaman First Class Carlos Acosta DeTevis was all smiles as he got a special drive-by to commemorate his big day.His daughter, Claudia, drove down from Wyoming but wanted some lights and sirens to make the celebration extra special, so Fresno Fire department made it happen.The Navy Veteran spent two years serving on the U.S.S. Loyalty.From all of us here at ABC30, we want to thank you for your service and of course wish you a happy 95th birthday.