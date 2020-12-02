covid-19

WWII veteran, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday

MADISON, Alabama -- A World War II veteran from Alabama left the hospital this week after being treated for COVID-19.

Major Wooten, who turned 104 years old on Wednesday, served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas.

He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940s.

Wooten was released from Madison Hospital on Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on.

They also sang "Happy Birthday" to him.

His granddaughter Holly McDonald said after a few close calls this year she is thankful to have him home.

"He just brings so much happiness to everybody," McDonald said.

McDonald said her grandfather received a new drug that helps treat COVID symptoms.

"Just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather and I love him so much," McDonald said.
COVID-19
