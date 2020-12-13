Drive-by birthday celebration held for 95-year-old World War II veteran in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of cars filled up a Hanford neighborhood on Saturday to honor and celebrate the 95th birthday of a World War II veteran.Roy Harmon enlisted in the Navy in 1942.After the war, ended he joined the reserves in 1950, where he volunteered to serve during the Korean War.Not only did friends and family drive by for the celebration, but also servicemen and women who are currently based at the Naval Station in Lemoore.Harmon was happy so many people came out to help him celebrate turning 95 years old.