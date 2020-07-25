Worship and prayer event set to take place outside Fresno City Hall

By Brandon R Johansen
Local pastors and churchgoers will be gathering outside Fresno City Hall Saturday evening to worship and pray for the city - just days after a similar event in Northern California drew criticism.

"I wouldn't define it as protest, I'd define it as the body of the church coming together for a night of worship and prayer," said Andrew Segura, the lead pastor at The Resort Ministries in Clovis.

He's also one of the lead organizers of a worship event happening outside Fresno City Hall on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. A big presence at the event will be Sean Feucht, a singer and activist who is currently on a five-city tour of California urging lawmakers to allow public worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feucht held an event in Redding on Wednesday that drew criticism from some - who pointed out the large, close crowds and a lack of face masks - but Feucht responded on his ministry's Facebook page, saying in part: "The freedom to worship God is the constitutional right of every American citizen, and those who exercise this right should not be unfairly targeted for criticism."

Meanwhile, city officials are hoping attendees will follow state directives to wear facemasks.

"It's the least you can do to make sure the city doesn't have to take any action that would ever eliminate anybody's ability to freely protest," said Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias.

He says the group doesn't need a permit to gather since they don't plan on shutting down any streets, and says the same regulations will apply as they did at the Black Lives Matter protests last month.

"We view them all the same, we don't regulate the content of the protest or the demonstration. What we ask is they all follow the emergency order, which is wear a facial mask."

Organizers of Saturday's event plan to let the people decide.

"I think everybody has that freedom of choice, we're not gonna force anyone to do anything, we will have masks available, gloves available, hand sanitizer, we want to meet these guidelines as best as possible but at the same time too, I'm not trying to force somebody to do something."
