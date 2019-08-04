fatal crash

Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare County near Strathmore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Tulare County, the California Highway Patrol says.

It happened in the area of Highway 65 and Avenue 196 near Strathmore just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers say a 24-year-old woman was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 65 when she crashed head-on into two motorcycles.

CHP says the motorcycle riders, two men and two women in their forties, died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The woman was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries. Officers say she has been booked into the Tulare County Jail for suspicion of DUI.

