Father files wrongful death lawsuit after baby killed in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after his 10-month-old baby and the mother of his child were killed in a Goshen mass shooting earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed by Shayne Maupin accuses Tulare County Child Welfare Services and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office of negligence, resulting in the deaths of Alissa and Nycholas Parraz.

As alleged in the complaint, Child Welfare Services began the process of returning Nycholas to the care of his mother in November of 2022.

The infant had been detained by CWS eight months earlier due to concerns that Alissa and Shayne, both minors at the time, did not have the means to care for their newborn's basic needs.

However, the lawsuit claims social workers and deputies failed to properly assess the household, which had active gang members living inside.

The lawsuit also claims a search of the home revealed drugs and weapons inside prior to the shooting, yet the sheriff's office failed to investigate further.

It was later determined the shooting was tied to gangs - and surveillance video captured Alyssa trying to protect Nycholas before they were gunned down.

Maupin is now seeking to recover damages for sorrow and grief.

Action News has reached out to Child Welfare and the sheriff's office but has yet to receive a comment.

A hearing in the case has been set for December.