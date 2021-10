FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wrestling fans can catch their favorite WWE stars at the Save Mart Center in October.The WWE Supershow will be held on October 9 at 7:30 pm.Fans will be able to see Smackdown Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Rey and Dominik Mysterio and more.Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, August 31, at 10 am. Ticket prices start at $15.