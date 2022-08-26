City of Hanford honors 10-year-old boy killed tragically in 2020

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, community members honored a 10-year-old boy who was tragically murdered by his own father.

It's been two years since Christy Camara lost her son, Wyland Gomes. He died after being shot by his father, who also took his own life, in 2020.

Camara says this should have never happened, and she dearly misses her cheerful boy every day.

"He was funny, kind, and very quiet but would chime in with those adult-like comments and jokes," said Camara.

Wyland would have turned 13 years old on Friday, but on Thursday, the city is honoring and celebrating him at Hanford Civic Park during the Thursday Night Market Place.

"I am honored," said Camara, "It's devastating that there has to be an event to celebrate his honor."

Michelle Brown is friends with Christy and says her children were also friends with Wyland.

She hopes the event helps spread Wyland's story, keeping his memory alive.

"Everything that we have at the market for kids is going to be free...tonight is a great night for kids to have fun, enjoy their families, and make memories. It's what Wyland's family wanted," said Brown, who serves as the executive director of Main St. Hanford.

Brown and Camara encourage families going through difficult times to reach out and get any support they may need.

"Mothers or parents that have been in similar situations, I just want you to know that you are not alone," said Camara.

Camara is working on a book to share her story and advocate for parents who could be facing a similar situation as she did.

The Thursday night series has also been extended and will run until the end of October - the last one will be a Halloween Party.