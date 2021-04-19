High school students put on yarn art exhibit in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of High school students got creative beautifying the city of Fresno.About 300 art students from Bullard, Roosevelt and Sunnyside high schools installed street yarn in Downtown Fresno.The Yarn Bomb Installation started Sunday morning at H and Fresno streets, with other locations to follow.Students began knitting and crocheting pieces back in December.The now completed pieces will be connected and applied around tree trunks, light poles, railing and outdoor sculpture.Any remaining handmade hats, scarves, and blankets will be cleaned and donated to the Poverello House for those in need after the three-week outdoor exhibit.