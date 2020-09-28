Religion & Spirituality

Jewish high holiday Yom Kippur begins Sunday evening

The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur begins Sunday at sundown.

The Day of Atonement is the holiest and most somber day on the Jewish calendar.

In normal times, synagogues the world over would be packed Sunday night and all day Monday.

But these are not normal times. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, many are expected to stay home this year.

Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashana make up the high holidays, during which it is believed names are written in the Book of Life, deciding one's fate for the year.

The day is marked by 24 hours of fasting, prayer and reflection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityholidayjewish
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
SQF Complex Fire: 149,888 acres burned, 47% contained
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis
Show More
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
Man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex
Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today
Visalia woman celebrates 108th birthday outside her home
Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
More TOP STORIES News