Yosemite National Park officials urging visitors to not speed after bear deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite officials are urging visitors not to speed in the national park after four bears were hit by cars in the last three weeks.Two of them died and two others were seen limping away, and the severity of their injuries is unknown.The speed limit in the park is 25 miles per hour.Staff members say slowing down helps save the lives of a variety of animals, and it gives visitors a better chance to see wildlife and other beautiful sights throughout Yosemite.