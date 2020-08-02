yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park officials urging visitors to not speed after bear deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite officials are urging visitors not to speed in the national park after four bears were hit by cars in the last three weeks.

Two of them died and two others were seen limping away, and the severity of their injuries is unknown.

The speed limit in the park is 25 miles per hour.

Staff members say slowing down helps save the lives of a variety of animals, and it gives visitors a better chance to see wildlife and other beautiful sights throughout Yosemite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkyosemite national parkwild animalsbear
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Reservations to visit Yosemite in September to be available on Saturday
Hidden Adventures: Mariposa Climbing Museum
Sugar Pine Train welcomes back visitors
Yosemite has reopened, but you need to make a reservation to visit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Teen drives himself home after being injured in central Fresno shooting
Fresno Fire Department sees busiest month of 2020 in July
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Central California coronavirus cases
Man airlifted to hospital after falling into Sequoia National Park waterfall
Alleged DUI driver crashes head-on into car, 4 people hospitalized
Show More
Fresno Co. teen is first CA child to die due to COVID-19
Fresno State opens admissions for community college transfers for Spring 2021
Visalia, Hanford restaurants open with outdoor dining
New dessert shop opens in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified releases online learning plan for new school year
More TOP STORIES News