Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials at Yosemite National Park are warning people not to feed the animals after a woman was attacked by a buck.
Authorities say a woman attempted to feed the deer earlier this week when it became spooked and lunged at her with his antlers.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and was treated for a deep cut on her arm and some bruising on her chest.
It is illegal to feed or approach any wildlife in Yosemite National Park.
