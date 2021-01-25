yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park extends closure until Saturday due to weather conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park will remain closed until Saturday, January 30, due to weather conditions in the area.

The National Park Service says staff are continuing to clear the roads and control hazardous trees. Those are a result of the Mono wind event last week.


Many of the hazardous conditions are expected to continue due to the winter storm set to hit Central California this week.

Park officials say the park will be open 24 hours a day when reopening. The Upper Pines Campground will open on February 8, and the Yosemite Valley Lodge and Ahwanhee Hotel will open on February 5.


Guests will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road, Big Oak Flat Road and Hetch Hetchy Road.
