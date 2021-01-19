Yosemite National Park closed today due to high winds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says Yosemite National Park is closed today due to downed power lines and trees in the area.
A high wind alert is in effect as wind gusts at the highest elevations have reached 80 miles per hour.
That high wind alert is for Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.
PG&E currently has planned power shutoffs in effect. They could impact up to 5,500 customers across seven counties.
It is not yet known when Yosemite National Park will reopen.
