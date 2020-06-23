Coronavirus

Yosemite National Park closes campgrounds again after spike in California COVID-19 cases

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- California's Yosemite National Park is reversing course two weeks after reopening and now says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Yosemite park officials began reopening some campgrounds earlier this month after being closed for more than 2 1/2 months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But they said Tuesday that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds:

  • Bridalveil Horse Camp
  • Crane Flat
  • Hodgdon Meadow (canceled through Aug 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting)
  • Lower Pines
  • North Pines
  • Tuolumne Meadows
  • 50% of Upper Pines


    • The number of visitors admitted after the park reopened was restricted to about half those that normally visit this time of year.

    In addition, visitor centers and other facilities remained closed or reopened with limited access to help prevent the spread of the virus.

    Yosemite had about 4.6 million visitors in 2019. The park known for gushing waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias was shut down March 20.
