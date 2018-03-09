Yosemite cross-country skiing trails to reopen

Glacier Point Road groomed for cross-country skiing (Yosemite Hospitality)

Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cross-country skiers rejoice! Some of the most scenic trails in the nation are about to reopen. Yosemite Hospitality has announced that the Nordic Center will open on March 9th.

A lack of snow has kept the Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area closed for the entire 2017-2018 season, but the storms that moved through the area the last few days deposited a nice layer of snow on the trails.

The trails have been groomed by crews and will be open to use by people using cross-country skis or snowshoes. There are also guided overnight trips available.

Crews use a grooming machine to prepare the trail on Glacier Point Road


Yosemite Hospitality says the Nordic Center will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 1, 2018, as conditions permit. Cross-country skis, boots, poles and snowshoes will all be available for rent.

The areas for alpine skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing will remain closed for the season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemiteyosemite national parkskiingski resortsYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News