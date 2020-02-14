travel

Yosemite's stunning "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year

FRESNO, Calif. -- The annual "firefall" phenomenon at Yosemite National Park may not happen this year due to a lack of water over the Horsetail Fall.

The National Park Service says the fall currently has little to no water, so those planning to see the "firefall" may miss it.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, looks like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just the right angle.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.



The natural phenomenon happens every sunset in late-February. The National Park Service says the window for the 2020 "firefall" is February 13 through February 27.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic will begin in the afternoon on February 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravel
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Recreation areas in national forests remain closed through May 15
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
Valley residents traveling farther than most Californians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News