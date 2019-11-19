14-year-old Yosemite High student arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Yosemite High School student has been arrested after deputies say he brought a gun to campus on Monday.School officials sent an email to parents Monday evening saying the 14-year-old student showed the weapon to another student, who then notified student leaders and staff.A Merced County sheriff's deputy located the student and placed him into custody. The teen was booked into the Madera County Juvenile Detention Center for several weapons-related charges.Administrators wrote in their email, "The student at no time threatened anyone on campus and there is no ongoing threat. We cannot overstate how grateful we are to the students for informing staff, and to the staff for acting swiftly to ensure the safety of our students."