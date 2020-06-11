Travel

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad reopening tracks to visitors Friday

The train will take passengers through the Sierra Nevada Forest with social distancing measures in place.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad will reopen its tracks to riders starting Friday.

The train will take passengers through the Sierra Nevada Forest with social distancing measures in place.

Sugar Pine officials say all riders must make a reservation, and they're keeping all trains to just 50% capacity at this time.

All employees will wear masks, and visitors are encouraged to do the same.

All reservations must be made online before arriving at the station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmariposa countyyosemitetravelsierra nevadacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frustrated father says Clovis Unified not doing enough to curb racist acts
Young girl's family helps raise money for funeral of Valley man who died saving her
Police searching for men who opened fire on 5 in southeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Dozens without power after teen crashes truck into pole in Fresno Co.
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th
UPDATE: Man who shot San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy identified
Show More
Sonoma County to allow wineries, breweries to open tasting rooms without food on Friday
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Freedom Week used as defense for South Valley man facing gun magazine charges
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Protesters want justice for teen killed by Fresno Police officer
More TOP STORIES News