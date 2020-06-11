Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad reopening tracks to visitors Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad will reopen its tracks to riders starting Friday.The train will take passengers through the Sierra Nevada Forest with social distancing measures in place.Sugar Pine officials say all riders must make a reservation, and they're keeping all trains to just 50% capacity at this time.All employees will wear masks, and visitors are encouraged to do the same.All reservations must be made online before arriving at the station.