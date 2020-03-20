Yosemite National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park is closed to visitors until further notice in an attempt to avoid further spread of COVID-19.Park officials made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying it came at the request of their local health department. The order went into effect at 3:00 p.m.At this time, it's unclear if other parks in the National Park Service will be following Yosemite's lead.Park officials added the following: