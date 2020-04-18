yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park to host virtual "camp-in" this weekend to kick off National Park Week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park is inviting the public to take part in a virtual "camp-in" to kick off National Park Week on Saturday.

The program is part of the park's ongoing effort to connect with people during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept park gates closed for weeks.

In a Facebook post, the park invited people to set up a campsite in their respective living rooms or backyards and tune it at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, for a virtual campfire program with Ranger Kate on Facebook.

The event will be taking place entirely on the park's Facebook page, which can be found here.

For more videos from Yosemite and activities, click here.
