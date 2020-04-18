Yosemite National Park to host virtual "camp-in" this weekend to kick off National Park Week

The program is part of the park's ongoing effort to connect with people during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept park gates closed for weeks.
In a Facebook post, the park invited people to set up a campsite in their respective living rooms or backyards and tune it at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, for a virtual campfire program with Ranger Kate on Facebook.
The event will be taking place entirely on the park's Facebook page, which can be found here.
