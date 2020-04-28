Rangers help kids explore Yosemite online

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may not be able to visit Yosemite National Park, but you can help your kids explore it online.
Ranger Adam Ramsey is on the lookout for nature during his "Kids Ask Rangers" segment on Yosemite National Park's Facebook page.
"We've gotten some really good ones. Mostly about animals. Kids are just fascinated by wildlife, but some of them have to do with waterfalls. I think my favorite question was when do we turn off the waterfalls, that, was a really cute question," Ramsey said.
Ranger Ramsey and Ranger Anastasia Roy are going online to reach school kids that can't see Yosemite in person, hosting a weekly ranger talk from their home. Since they're quarantining together, they are partnering to make these videos.
"When we ended up working from home, it seemed like a really natural fit to use that format to connect to kids to the park from their homes and help connect with the kids too since we've been missing meeting kids in person," said Roy.
The duo has learned how to turn their home into a makeshift studio.
Every week they talk about a wide variety of subjects from animals to nature in the park. Even sharing what other teams are working on in the park or when they see bears.
Questions are submitted ahead of time by emailing a picture of your child's handwritten question or a recording them and sending it to YOSE_education@nps.gov
Kids Ask Rangers is Thursday at 10:30 AM PT on the Yosemite National Park's Facebook page.
"It's an opportunity to hear what kids are curious about and make connections between those curiosities and the same kinds of curiosities a lot of our scientists in the park have," Ranger Roy said.
Kids from around the globe have submitted questions. Even kindergarten classes have joined in
"I think its important to remember if you look outside your window, no matter where you live, there's a little bit of nature right there. We just want to encourage kids to stay looking and stay curious about the outdoors and nature," Ramsey said.
An experience that's bringing the jewel of the national parks system to homes around the world.
To visit Yosemite's Facebook page, click here.
