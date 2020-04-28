yosemite national park

Rangers help kids explore Yosemite online

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may not be able to visit Yosemite National Park, but you can help your kids explore it online.

Ranger Adam Ramsey is on the lookout for nature during his "Kids Ask Rangers" segment on Yosemite National Park's Facebook page.

"We've gotten some really good ones. Mostly about animals. Kids are just fascinated by wildlife, but some of them have to do with waterfalls. I think my favorite question was when do we turn off the waterfalls, that, was a really cute question," Ramsey said.

Ranger Ramsey and Ranger Anastasia Roy are going online to reach school kids that can't see Yosemite in person, hosting a weekly ranger talk from their home. Since they're quarantining together, they are partnering to make these videos.

"When we ended up working from home, it seemed like a really natural fit to use that format to connect to kids to the park from their homes and help connect with the kids too since we've been missing meeting kids in person," said Roy.

The duo has learned how to turn their home into a makeshift studio.
Every week they talk about a wide variety of subjects from animals to nature in the park. Even sharing what other teams are working on in the park or when they see bears.

Questions are submitted ahead of time by emailing a picture of your child's handwritten question or a recording them and sending it to YOSE_education@nps.gov

Kids Ask Rangers is Thursday at 10:30 AM PT on the Yosemite National Park's Facebook page.

"It's an opportunity to hear what kids are curious about and make connections between those curiosities and the same kinds of curiosities a lot of our scientists in the park have," Ranger Roy said.

Kids from around the globe have submitted questions. Even kindergarten classes have joined in

"I think its important to remember if you look outside your window, no matter where you live, there's a little bit of nature right there. We just want to encourage kids to stay looking and stay curious about the outdoors and nature," Ramsey said.

An experience that's bringing the jewel of the national parks system to homes around the world.

To visit Yosemite's Facebook page, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyosemite national parkyosemite national parkchildrenyosemitenational park servicestudents
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
President Trump says national parks will reopen, doesn't give exact dates
Yosemite National Park to host virtual "camp-in" this weekend
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
Enjoy nature sounds at Yosemite National Park while being 'safer at home'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Central California coronavirus cases
How close is the Valley to conducting enough tests to reopen confidently?
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Class of COVID: Senior portrait photographer gets creative during quarantine
Ten residents test positive for COVID-19 at Linwood Meadows
Go fish! Two North Valley lakes re-open with restrictions
Show More
Newsom: California is weeks away from modifying stay-at-home order
Employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Dozens of roosters found dead after deputies bust Orosi fight ring
49er Insider David Lombardi breaks down San Francisco's 2020 Draft Picks
Suspect steals lawnmower from local lawn care company
More TOP STORIES News