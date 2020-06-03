yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park wilderness, Half Dome trail to reopen Friday to visitors with permits, officials say

Some parts of Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors with existing permits on Friday, June 5.

FILE - KFSN-TV

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some parts of Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors with existing permits on Friday, June 5, the National Parks Service announced on Wednesday.

Those who have an existing wilderness permit reservation or a permit to climb to the top of Half Dome will be allowed to enter the park, officials say.

But general visitors, hoping to take in the sights of the iconic Yosemite Valley, will still need to wait.

Permit holders will be required to avoid crowding in certain areas and other "high-risk" outdoor activities.

Park officials added that the park is still not fully operational, so services are limited, and those that are open are following health and safety guidelines put forward by the CDC.

Officials said they are still working to determine how to open the rest of the park, including the Yosemite Valley, to all visitors while keeping them safe.

In May, draft plans obtained by ABC30 detailed how visitors may enjoy the park while trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the plans, visitors would be encouraged to wear a face mask, but it would not be required. It wasn't immediately clear if park officials would require face masks for this first step in reopening.

RELATED: Tourism leaders ask for changes to Yosemite's draft plan for reopening
