yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting May 21

The National Park Service said starting Friday, May 21, visitors will need to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park.
EMBED <>More Videos

Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting May 21

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anyone who wants to spend the day exploring Yosemite National Park later this spring or this summer will have to make a reservation.

The National Park Service said starting Friday, May 21, visitors will need to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park.

That includes annual and lifetime pass holders.

A news release said the temporary reservation system is being reinstated to "allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19."

Each reservation is valid for three days and will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park. Reservation passes will become available starting Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 am.

Anyone staying at the Yosemite Valley Lodge, Ahwahnee Hotel or Upper Pines Campground will receive a day-use pass with their hotel reservation.

The reservation system is set to stay in effect through Thursday, September 30.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemitetravelnational park service
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
New exhibit inside Yosemite honors Chinese immigrant workers
Highliners walk side of Taft Point in Yosemite: VIDEO
Yosemite ranger shares poignant story of mom bear calling for dead cub
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News