Rockfall caused by weather closes major road in Yosemite National Park

Thursday, November 10, 2022 12:47AM
Big Oak Flat Road is closed from Foresta Junction to Yosemite Valley, so visitors should use El Portal Road instead.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to clear a rockfall that's blocking a major road in Yosemite.

The National Park Service shared photos of the large boulders covering Big Oak Flat Road near Highway 140.

You can also see the branches and other debris that came tumbling down with those rocks during Tuesday's storm.

There's some damage to the road and retaining wall.

One of our Action News photojournalists drove to the area of the road closure.

Big Oak Flat Road is still closed from Foresta Junction to Yosemite Valley, so visitors should use El Portal Road instead.

