New buses will shuttle more guests to Yosemite National Park starting in 2023

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- New buses will soon be available to take you to Yosemite National Park.

The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) has been awarded $4.6 million to buy five new "over the road coaches."

The new clean-diesel vehicles will be ADA accessible and have restroom facilities on board.

YARTS was one of just 14 recipients in California to receive this type of funding from the Federal Transit Administration.

The money will allow YARTS to own its entire fleet instead of having to rely on leased vehicles at times when Yosemite visitation is especially high.

The new coaches are scheduled to join routes in summer 2023.

